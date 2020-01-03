Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain shouldn’t be playing ODI cricket as he is not ready “just yet”.

Hasnain has featured in five ODIs, where he has taken five wickets at an average of 60.60.

He has also played four Twenty20 Internationals, in which he has claimed three wickets at an average of 45.66.

“He was picked in the Mickey Arthur regime for the World Cup based upon some good performances at the Pakistan Super League, which of course was four-over cricket,” Waqar told PakPassion. “I feel he’s a young bowler who is probably not ready for playing in the 50-over format just yet, where he will be required to bowl 10 overs.

“He’s at the National Cricket Academy these days working on his fitness and he’s getting used to bowling more overs as he showed at the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He’s a young man who can bowl 150kph and we don’t want him to lose that ability.

“Hasnain is very much in our plans and our aim is to have a pack of pace bowlers available to us, all of them fit, all of them available and ready. We would like to use them accordingly and based on where we are playing, keep them fresh. He’s a talented kid, who bowls very well with the new ball and we are keeping a close eye on him and no doubt he will be an asset for Pakistan cricket.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis makes extremely shocking comments against Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...