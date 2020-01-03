Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that Misbah-ul-Haq has “got a tough gig” as head coach and chief selector.

Many former cricketers have criticised the decision to give Misbah both roles as they feel he isn’t qualified or should only hold one position.

However, Waqar noted that he is helping Misbah as much as possible in order to ensure he succeeds as head coach and chief selector.

“He’s got a tough gig, that’s for sure. Having just the head coach role on its own is not an easy job, especially given all the scrutiny around the role and all of the media interest, as well as the YouTubers we have these days,” Waqar told PakPassion. “It’s a very difficult task and it’s not easy to cope with all of the pressure that comes with it. On top of that you have the selector role around the country and at various levels and on top of that the Pakistan Super League coaching role.

“He’s had a really tough first four months in the role, but I am sure he’s breathing a lot easier after the Sri Lanka Test series victory and things seem to be a lot better. He is growing into the various roles and I am helping him with that regard as much as I can.

“It will not be easy, but it’s something the new Pakistan Cricket Board regime is trying and are going to give it a go and I am sure that Wasim Khan and the PCB are keeping an eye on things and assessing whether it’s the right move or not. We have to understand that this change is on a trial basis and if you look at the first-class structure too, there will be some concerns from some quarters. These concerns will centre around coaching, the selections and the actual structure.

“Undoubtedly, this new structure is very different but we have to give it a chance and we all have to give it a few years and persist with it and hope that the six-team format will work and provide Pakistan with the players that it needs.”

