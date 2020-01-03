Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that the country has “always been blessed with good fast bowlers”.

Pakistan currently have a number of talented young seamers in their squad, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, but also made history in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

Waqar Younis "Pakistan has always been blessed with good fast-bowlers and we have always had someone there to give us hope in the pace-bowling department. It's a very exciting time when I look at the fast-bowling talent currently available" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/HjAAj1nLzm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 2, 2020

“Pakistan has always been blessed with good fast bowlers and we have always had someone there to give us hope in the pace bowling department. It’s a very exciting time when I look at the fast bowling talent currently available,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis makes extremely shocking comments against Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...