Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that pace bowler Naseem Shah has the skills necessary to “trouble a lot of batsmen around the world”.

Waqar’s comments come after Naseem made his international debut in the first Test against Australia and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154.

In the Test series against Sri Lanka, he snapped up seven wickets at an average of 27.71.

The 16-year-old also made history in the second Test in Karachi as he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“He’s a little fragile at the moment which is understandable due to his sad loss (of his mother). We have to remember that he had a couple of stress fractures in his back at a young age and he therefore sometimes needs a bit more nurturing and an arm around his shoulder as he does worry about his back at times,” Waqar told PakPassion. “So, at the moment we don’t want him to be bowling long spells of seven or eight overs, we want him bowling short, quick spells and spells which won’t reduce his pace.

“His pace is crucial for his development and we don’t want that to reduce and that is why we are nurturing him carefully. He is another youngster who needs to work on his fitness levels and I am sure once he is fitter and given the skills he possesses, he will trouble a lot of batsmen around the world.”

