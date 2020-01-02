Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner and Islamabad United bowling coach Saeed Ajmal has praised the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) move to hold this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) entirely in Pakistan.

Ajmal’s comments come after the PCB unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

“Holding all PSL matches in Pakistan is an excellent step. This will give fans a chance to watch their stars on home soil,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “This is also a great chance for players to showcase their talents on home grounds. PSL is counted amongst the best leagues in the world today. Having matches in Pakistan will greatly add to its blossoming reputation.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Saeed Ajmal reveals who can become the next ‘great spinner’ of Pakistan

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...