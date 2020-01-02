Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that Zafar Gohar has the ability to become the country’s next “great spinner”.

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq recently said that he is on the lookout for more spinners, especially as go-to spinner Yasir Shah has struggled to take wickets as of late.

With that in mind, Ajmal feels that Zafar, who represented Pakistan in an ODI back in 2015, is the answer.

Zafar starred for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 38 wickets at an average of 36.76.

He was also drafted by Islamabad United in the silver category of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft last month.

As a result, the 24-year-old will work closely with Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s bowling coach.

Gohar represented Islamabad United in last year’s PSL and took three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.33.

“We have a lot of hope in the performance of Zafar Gohar as well. As the bowling coach, I want to give Pakistan a great spinner in the form of Gohar. Pakistan needs a good left-arm spinner for Test cricket. Gohar has the ability to fill this gap,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which world-class bowler has joined Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League?

