Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he idolises a number of Pakistan players, including the legendary trio of Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

In the two Twenty20 Internationals he played, he made scores of four and 13.

However, the 28-year-old was in good form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

