Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal is backing left-arm seamer Rumman Raees to shine in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Raees, who last played for Pakistan in January 2018, was picked by Islamabad United in the gold category of the PSL draft last month.

Raees represented Islamabad United in last year’s PSL, where he took eight wickets in eight matches at an average of 34.

With Raees having recovered from a serious knee injury and other fitness issues, Ajmal, who is Islamabad United’s bowling coach, is confident that he will excel during the PSL.

“Rumman Raees is completely fit and is ready to deliver great performances,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The PSL Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the schedule for this year’s PSL on Wednesday.

The PSL will begin on February 20 and the opening match will be between the Quetta Gladiators, who are the reigning champions, and Islamabad United in Karachi.

As for the final, it will be held in Lahore on March 22.

All 34 matches in the competition will be held in four cities in Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Multan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which world-class bowler has joined Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...