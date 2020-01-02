Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam can “be in the top three for all formats” if he “has success” in England and South Africa.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

Love him. Look forward to when he travels to England and South Africa next. If he has success in those regions in test cricket then he will be in the top three for all formats. White ball definitely in my best XI's https://t.co/wHKtSQDt8g — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) January 2, 2020

