Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ahmed Shehzad has called Pakistan batsman Babar Azam an “outstanding player” and an “absolute star”.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

The 25-year-old made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“Babar is an outstanding player. He [has] grown up as an absolute star and I am sure he is going to continue his form,” Shehzad told Ary News. “Similarly, there are other players who need support from the team management. Management is responsible for growing, nurturing three to four players like him to make a world-class team.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ahmed Shehzad makes incredibly bold prediction about where he sees himself in the future

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...