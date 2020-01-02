Image courtesy of: Graham Denholm – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

James Vince smashed a 26-ball 41 to lead the Sydney Sixers to a six-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades at the Docklands Stadium.

The Renegades suffered their fifth consecutive loss in the BBL and remain winless.

Choosing to bat first, the Renegades lost captain Aaron Finch on the seventh ball of the match as he was caught by Sixers skipper Moises Henriques at mid-off off the bowling of Jackson Bird for nine runs.

Sam Harper and Shaun Marsh made up for the loss of Finch with a 58-run partnership before Harper was dismissed by Tom Curran for a 24-ball 45, which included seven boundaries and a six.

Marcus Harris fell shortly after as he was removed by Lloyd Pope for two runs.

Pope also took out Beau Webster for 17, while Marsh went on to score a 42-ball 40 before he was sent packing by Bird.

However, with Dan Christian walloping an unbeaten 32 off just 17 balls, the Renegades finished on 153/6.

Bird and Pope picked up two wickets apiece, while Curran and Ben Dwarshuis chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 154 to win, the Sixers got off to a superb start as Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes amassed a 70-run partnership before Philippe was clean bowled by Tom Andrews for 33.

Hughes went on to score a 31-ball 40, which included four boundaries, before he was sent packing by Cameron Boyce.

Henriques failed to trouble the scorers as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Andrews for a duck.

Vince and Jordan Silk steadied thing with a 57-run partnership before Vince was cleaned up by Boyce for a 26-ball 41, which included three boundaries and a six.

"Don't bother chasing that!" Vince smashes one out of the park, he's 41 (25)#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/avk0ZAHUN6 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 2, 2020

Silk went on to score 36 as the Sixers won the match with one ball to spare.

Andrews and Boyce claimed two wickets each.

Vince was named Man of the Match.

