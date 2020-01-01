Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Irfan was hit on the head while representing the Rajshahi Royals in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against the Dhaka Platoon on Monday.

Irfan was looking the other way when West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell threw the ball to him.

As a result, Irfan was struck on the forehead before he could attempt to catch the ball.

To add insult to injury, Irfan went wicketless in the match and conceded 29 runs off his four overs, while the Royals also lost the game by 74 runs.

The 37-year-old last represented Pakistan in a Twenty20 International against Australia in November 2019.

