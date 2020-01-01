Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is optimistic that his side “will do well” at the T20 World Cup this year.

The tournament will be held in Australia from October to November.

Azam recently took over the Twenty20 captaincy from Sarfaraz Ahmed, but in his first assignment, Pakistan were beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match series.

Despite this, Azam is determined to try and lead Pakistan to T20 World Cup glory this year.

“It is a big honour that I got [the] T20 captaincy this year, it makes me really proud. In Australia, though we were not able to perform up to expectations, the team will rebuild gradually and I am quite hopeful that we will do well in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

