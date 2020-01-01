Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has admitted that “some guys are not keen to go” to Pakistan later this month.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether the tour will go ahead due to the hesitancy of many Bangladesh players to travel to Pakistan.

However, Domingo made it clear that he is willing to go to Pakistan if he and the national team are “given clearance to go”.

“If the team is given clearance to go, then I will go. If the team isn’t given clearance, then I definitely won’t go,” Domingo told New Age in a telephone interview.

“I think we can only discuss the matter once the decision is made. We need to discuss with the cricket board and the board will decide what will happen next.

“I think some guys are not keen to go. But if we have to then I am going.”

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

