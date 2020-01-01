Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at the national team when wishing everyone Happy New Year.

Akhtar tweeted that “2019 wasn’t very kind to our cricket” after Pakistan had a year of mixed results across all formats.

Akhtar added that he was interested to see “what 2020 has in store for us”.

2019 wasn't very kind to our cricket. Lets see what 2020 has in store for us.

Happy New Year everyone. Have a great one. #happynewyear2020 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 31, 2019

“2019 wasn’t very kind to our cricket. Let’s see what 2020 has in store for us. Happy New Year everyone. Have a great one,” Akhtar said.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...