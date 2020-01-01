Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Babar Azam showed his passion and emotion when talking about playing Test cricket returning to Pakistan.

The star batsman starred in Pakistan’s recent Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked Test cricket’s comeback to Pakistan after 10 years.

The 25-year-old accumulated 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262.

This included an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi and a knock of 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

Pakistan won the second Test by 263 runs and subsequently triumphed 1-0 in the series, which was their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

“I really enjoyed batting in front of home crowds. When fans take your name and you hear slogans in the stands, your confidence increases 200 percent,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It is an inexplicable feeling. I don’t feel undue pressure in these situations, it, in fact, increases my focus and determination thinking that these fans want me to do really well and I must make them happy.”

