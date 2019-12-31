Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has revealed that his “biggest challenge” of 2019 was to get Sri Lanka to tour Pakistan.

Sri Lanka played a limited overs series in the country from September to October, which consisted of three ODIs in Karachi and three Twenty20 Internationals in Lahore.

They then played a historic two-Test series, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years in December.

Pakistan won that series 1-0, which was their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

“The biggest challenge for me was to get Sri Lanka to tour Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “They took small steps in their return to the country by playing white-ball cricket here first.

“The biggest achievement for me was the two Tests we played against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi and Karachi. It has sent out a message that Pakistan is safe and ready for international cricket and we will now build on it.”

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Pakistan are now scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

While Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...