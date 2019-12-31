Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will be recalled for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in January next year, according to sources.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Test and Twenty20 captain in October, and replaced by Azhar Ali and Babar Azam respectively.

He was also dropped for Pakistan’s tour of Australia and the national team’s recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Sarfaraz Ahmed expected to be included as WicketKeeper in T20 series versus Bangladesh in Jan 2020. After M Rizwan being not so impressive in T20s, Management has considered former captain. Sarfaraz called for fitness test on 6,7Jan in NCA Lahore. Team to gather in Lahore on 5Jan — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) December 30, 2019

However, Pakistani journalist Arfa Feroz Zake tweeted that Sarfaraz is likely to make his international comeback against Bangladesh.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed expected to be included as wicketkeeper in [the] T20 series versus Bangladesh in January 2020. After Mohammad Rizwan being not so impressive in T20s, [the Pakistan] management has considered [the] former captain. Sarfaraz [has been] called for [a] fitness test on January 6 [and] 7 [at the] NCA (National Cricket Academy) [in] Lahore. Team to gather in Lahore on January 5,” Zake said.

Will Bangladesh tour Pakistan?

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

