Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that batsman Babar Azam established himself as a “mega star” this year.

The 25-year-old has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

Azam made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“The emergence of Babar Azam as a mega star across all formats is very good news for Pakistan cricket,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website. “He remained number one in T20I cricket and is in the top ten batsmen in the ODI cricket. He played some brilliant innings in the World Cup and ended the year by establishing himself as a Test batsman with scintillating performances in Australia and two centuries against Sri Lanka in Pakistan.”

