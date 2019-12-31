Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that Pakistan must improve on their performance in limited overs cricket in 2020.

Pakistan have struggled in white-ball cricket lately, especially Twenty20 Internationals, as they lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka in their three-match Twenty20 series in October.

They also lost 2-0 to Australia in a three-match Twenty20 series in November.

With the T20 World Cup being held in Australia from October to November 2020, Misbah admitted that Pakistan have a lot of work to do ahead of the tournament.

“Overall, we are on the right track. The more we play the longer format, the more we will improve. We need to do a lot of work in white-ball cricket ahead of the all-important ICC T20 World Cup next year,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

