Pakistan batsman Abid Ali heaped praise on veteran pace bowler Aizaz Cheema after he retired from first-class cricket.

Cheema’s retirement came after Central Punjab’s won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy following their innings and 16-run win over Northern in the final.

Cheema, who took two wickets in the final, ended the season with 16 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.06.

Overall, Cheema took 572 wickets in 140 first-class games at an average of 20.

He has also represented Pakistan in seven Tests, where he took 20 wickets at an average of 31.90, and 14 ODIs, where he picked up 23 wickets at an average of 25.78.

In regards to his Twenty20 International career, Cheema snapped up eight wickets in five games at an average of 14.50.

“Congratulations Aizaz Cheema for a fantastic first-class career. One of the finest persons I have ever played with. All the best Aizaz bhai, you are and you will always be the champion,” Abid said on Twitter.

