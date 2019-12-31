Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that “it was a tough year for Pakistan in Test cricket”.

Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by South Africa in their three-Test series at the beginning of 2019, while they were beaten 2-0 by Australia.

However, they turned things around in December as they managed to beat Sri Lanka 1-0.

That victory not only turned their fortunes around, but the two-Test series also marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

It was also Pakistan’s first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

“Pakistan ended 2019 on a high note with victory against Sri Lanka, but, overall, it was a tough year for Pakistan in Test cricket,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

