Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that he is disappointed with opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, pace bowler Hasan Ali and spinner Shadab Khan.

In 2019, Zaman has featured in one Test match, where he scored eight runs at an average of four, 20 ODIs, where he has accumulated 138 runs at an average of 34.15 and eight Twenty20 Internationals, where he amassed 50 runs runs at an average of 6.25.

Hasan, who is currently recovering from multiple rib fractures, has featured in one Test in 2019 and taken three wickets at an average of 52.66.

He also played 12 ODIs and claimed seven wickets at an average of 89.28.

In the three Twenty20 Internationals he represented Pakistan in, he picked up two wickets at an average of 62.

As for Shadab, who was diagnosed with hepatitis prior to the World Cup, he played one Test and took four wickets at an average of 20.

He also featured in 14 ODIs and snapped up 17 wickets at an average of 41.11.

In regards to the nine Twenty20 Internationals he played, Shadab took four wickets at an average of 56.75.

“In white-ball cricket our mainstays like Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, on the back of whom we had won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, lost form at a crucial time which saw us suffer in the ODI World Cup and T20I format,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website. “Though, we managed to stay number one in the format throughout the year. Overall, our win ratio in T20I cricket has fallen.”

