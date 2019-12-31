Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that he has been really impressed with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and batsman Iftikhar Ahmed as of late.

The current head coach and chief selector’s comments come after Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper and scored 177 runs, which included a career-best score of 95, in the two-Test series against Australia at an average of 44.25.

As for Iftikhar, he starred in the limited overs series against Sri Lanka, where he made 60 runs in the two ODIs he played at a strike-rate of 142.85 and accumulated 42 runs in two Twenty20 Internationals at an average of 42 and a strike-rate of 131.25.

In the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia, he amassed 108 runs, which included a career-best score of 62 not out, at an average of 108 and a strike-rate of 150.

“Mohammad Rizwan performed very well for us in Australia, which was very good for us. Iftikhar Ahmed joined the team in the latter part of the year and the way he has put up performances in the T20I performances was certainly a plus for us,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah reveals which two “impressive” players have “promising” futures

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...