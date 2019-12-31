Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan star Babar Azam believes that 19-year-old up and coming batsman Haider Ali “looks solid” and has a bright future.

Azam’s comments come after he captain Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern, who Haider plays for.

Haider scored a superb 134 in his side’s innings and 16-run loss to Central Punjab, but caught the attention of Azam in the process.

Overall, Haider accumulated 645 runs in seven matches, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 49.61.

Awesome to win the final of prime domestic tournament of Pakistan – #QeATrophy. It was a great honor to play alongside such a talented pool of players of #CentralPunjab. More power to you. Also, well played #Northern; this kid #HaiderAli looks solid. #RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/QnyLG8RATs — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) December 31, 2019

