Rashid Khan took two wickets during a highly economical spell to lead the Adelaide Strikers to an 18-run win over the Melbourne Renegades.

Opting to bat first, the Strikers got off to a scorching start as Jake Weatherald and Phil Salt amassed a 47-run partnership in under five overs before Weatherald was caught behind off the bowling of Kane Richardson for six runs.

Salt went on to score a 26-ball 54, which included seven boundaries and a six, before he was caught and bowled by Cameron Boyce.

Captain Alex Carey and Jonathan Wells steadied the innings with a 51-run partnership before Carey was sent packing by Boyce for 41, which came off 37 deliveries and included four boundaries.

Wells went on to score 20 before he was removed by Richardson, who also took out Rashid Khan for 25 and Cameron White for two runs.

As a result, the Strikers finished on 155/6 off their 20 overs.

Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Boyce snapped up two.

Chasing 156 to win, the Renegades lost Sam Harper early on as he was caught behind off the bowling of Wes Agar for 11.

Captain Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh made up for the loss of Harper with a 50-run partnership before Marsh was clean bowled by Rashid for 16.

Finch went on to score a 39-ball 50, which included a boundary and a six, before he was run out by Rashid.

What was Aaron Finch thinking here?! 😨 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/zjmEFRsdeU — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 29, 2019

Marcus Harris fell the very next ball, while Dan Christian was run out by Salt three balls later.

Will Sutherland was the next to go as he was cleaned up by Rashid for one run.

Valente took out Boyce and Richardson soon after to add to the Renegades’ woes.

Even though Beau Webster smashed an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, the Renegades fell short of their target as they finished on 137/8.

Rashid, Agar and Valente claimed two wickets each.

Rashid was named Man of the Match.

