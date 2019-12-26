Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has launched a scathing attack against India, saying that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should stop sending teams there since it is not a safe country anymore.

Miandad added that people are fighting with each other in India and urged the ICC to take action against them.

“My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries [from] touring India,” he said in a video on PakPassion. “Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world.

“ICC, come forward and tell all the world, all the people who are members with the ICC, they must tell all the countries [to] stop playing any games in India because India is [no longer] a safe country. Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? Must take action.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

