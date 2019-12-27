Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written a strongly worded letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) over Bangladesh’s refusal to play a Test series in Pakistan.

The PCB demanded an explanation over why Bangladesh don’t want to play in Pakistan, especially after the country successfully welcomed Test cricket back to its shores after 10 years during the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

“Sri Lanka has spent overall 34 days in Pakistan during their Test and white-ball tours respectively. They felt safe and happy to see security arrangements,” the letter said as quoted as by Ary Sports. “Bangladesh’s women and U16 squads have also toured Pakistan recently.”

The letter further added that Bangladesh never raised any objections about touring Pakistan when the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Tours Program (FTP) was revealed last year.

