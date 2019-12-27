Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal travelled to Spain to watch Barcelona’s clash with Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona last week.

Ajmal expressed his excitement at watching El Clasico last Wednesday, which is one of football’s biggest rivalries.

Watching a live football game Barcelona vs Madrid in Barcelona biggest match of Spanish league pic.twitter.com/uvlV1XOgkh — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) December 18, 2019

“Watching a live football game Barcelona vs Madrid in Barcelona, biggest match of [the] Spanish league,” Ajmal said on Twitter.

The match ended as a 0-0 draw, which led to both teams getting one point each.

The race to the La Liga title is heating up as Barcelona are atop the standings with 39 points after 18 games, which includes 12 wins, three draws and three losses.

Real Madrid sit in second place on 37 points from 18 games, which includes 10 wins, seven draws and one loss.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...