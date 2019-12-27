Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that he is looking to appoint a Test vice-captain really soon.

Currently, Azhar Ali is leading Pakistan’s Test team, but it is likely that Babar Azam will be made vice-captain, especially since he was handed the Twenty20 captaincy.

Misbah noted that the player who is named vice-captain and then ultimately takes over as captain has to be someone “who can serve Pakistan for 8-10 years at least”.

“Azhar has experience of captaincy and he has international cricket experience,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “After playing so much cricket, you can’t survive without cricketing sense. We needed a captain right now, specially one who can lead with performances. In the long term, we have to look towards someone who can serve Pakistan for 8-10 years at least and we are in discussions about that and we’re thinking about it.

“We will try to bring a vice-captain on board soon and groom him until Azhar is playing, so that we have the next person ready. When Azhar was made captain also, we were thinking about this long term vision and we had debate about it. Insha’Allah, we will take a decision soon on this.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...