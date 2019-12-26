Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf will be dropped from the Melbourne Stars squad for their Big Bash League (BBL) clash against the Adelaide Strikers on Friday.

Rauf will make way for Dale Steyn, who will make his highly-anticipated BBL debut.

Rauf has taken the BBL by storm since he was brought in to cover for Steyn, who missed the team’s first two games with a side strain.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In addition to welcoming back Steyn, the Stars will also have the services of pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who missed their first two games with an ankle injury.

As for the Strikers, they will be able to pick fast bowler Peter Siddle as he was released from Australia’s Test squad after not being picked in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne.

