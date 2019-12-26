Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has admitted that he has been highly impressed with the performances of former captain Salman Butt, Ahmed Shehzad and Abdullah Shafique, who all play for Central Punjab.

Azam’s comments come ahead of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, where he will captain Central Punjab against Northern.

Salman is the fourth-highest scorer in the tournament with 827 runs, which includes three centuries and two fifties, at an average of 75.18.

Shehzad has accumulated 443 runs in seven games, which includes two hundreds and three half-centuries, at an average of 40.27.

As for Shafique, he only featured in Central Punjab’s match against Southern Punjab earlier this month and scored a superb 133.

“Abdullah Shafique performed outstandingly well as a replacement player, and in the last match Salman Butt also performed as did Ahmed Shehzad so it becomes difficult to make a team with such good performers, but what we will try and do is to play the best team possible,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final will begin on Friday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam reveals who has always been his favourite batsman

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...