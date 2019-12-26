Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Tom Curran smashed an unbeaten 43 and took a wicket as the Sydney Sixers crushed the Perth Scorchers by 48 runs at the Perth Stadium.

Choosing to bowl first, the Scorchers got the early breakthrough they were looking for when Chris Jordan took out Josh Philippe for nine runs.

James Vince and Daniel Hughes added 46 runs to the score before Hughes was stumped by Josh Inglis off the bowling of Ashton Agar for 35.

Vince went on to score 22 before he was also stumped by Inglis, but off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques and Jordan Silk stabilised the innings with a 41-run stand before Henriques was clean bowled by Jhye Richardson for 35.

Silk ended up scoring nine runs before he was sent packing by Jordan.

Despite losing more wickets, Curran powered the Sixers to 174/7 off their 20 overs thanks to his unbeaten 43, which came off 21 balls and included three boundaries and two sixes.

Tom Curran with the pitching wedge! 🏌️‍♂️😲 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/t40y7gTJVn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2019

Jordan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Richardson, Agar, Fawad and Matthew Kelly chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 175 to win, Jackson Bird took out Liam Livingstone and Cameron Bancroft early on, while Curran sent Inglis packing for seven runs.

🙌 🏏 What a start in Perth – 5/34 inside first 6.1 overs 😀😀 #BBL09 #smashemsixers!! And ICYMI this catch ⬇️ by @joshphilippe2 started it all 👀 pic.twitter.com/QnhGqf1lNX — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 26, 2019

With Bird also removing Cameron Green and captain Mitchell Marsh being clean bowled by Sean Abbott, the Scorchers found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 34/5.

Ashton Turner and Agar managed to stem the bleeding with a 47-run partnership before Agar was caught by Silk at long-off off the bowling of Lloyd Pope for eight runs.

Turner went on to score a 20-ball 28 before he was caught by Hughes at cover off the bowling of Abbott.

Once Turner was gone, the Scorchers lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 126, even though Kelly smashed an unbeaten 23, which came off 14 balls.

Bird and Abbott took three wickets apiece, while Ben Dwarshuis snapped up two, and Curran and Pope claimed one wicket each.

Curran was named Man of the Match.

