Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif picked India superstar Mahendra Singh Dhoni as his favourite captain of the decade.

India accomplished a lot under Dhoni’s captaincy, but perhaps the most memorable was their World Cup triumph in 2011.

Dhoni is no longer India’s captain as he was replaced by Virat Kohli in all formats.

MSD — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 25, 2019

Latif picked Dhoni as his favourite captain in the last 10 years while responding to a question posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter.

