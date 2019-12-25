Rashid Latif shockingly names 2010 Pakistan spot-fixing scandal as favourite memory of the decade

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif shockingly named the 2010 spot-fixing scandal as his favourite cricketing moment of the decade.

The scandal rocked the cricketing world to its core and saw then-captain Salman Butt and the pace duo of Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir be banned for five years and spend time in prison as well.

Latif made the comment in response to a Twitter question posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that asked for people to reveal their favourite cricketing memory of the last 10 years.

“Spot fixing scandal 2010 London,” Latif said on Twitter.

Amir has since returned to play for Pakistan, but Salman and Asif have never represented their country since then.

