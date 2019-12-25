Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Ijaz Ahmed admitted that he is glad Test cricket has returned to the country after 10 years.

Ijaz, who is Pakistan’s Under-19 coach, was present for the historic two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which Pakistan won 1-0.

The 51-year-old thanked Sri Lanka for helping bring Test cricket back to Pakistan and noted that playing on home sol will benefit the national team “in so many ways”.

“I enjoyed my time watching the national team playing Test cricket in Pakistan after a gap of almost 10 years,” Ijaz was quoted as saying by Ary Sports. “I think playing cricket at home will benefit us in so many ways. I would like to thank the Sri Lanka team for coming to Pakistan.”

