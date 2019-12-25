Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif used the words “white supremacy” to describe cricket.com.au’s Test team of the decade.

Latif made the shocking accusation after India captain Virat Kohli was the only subcontinent player included in the side.

white supremacy, only Virat belong to subcontinent. — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 25, 2019

“White supremacy, only Virat belongs to [the] subcontinent,” Latif said on Twitter.

Not a single Pakistan player featured in cricket.com.au’s Test team of the decade or the one put forth by Fox Cricket.

However, Fox Cricket’s Test team of the decade featured more subcontinent players, including India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif shockingly names 2010 Pakistan spot-fixing scandal as favourite memory of the decade

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...