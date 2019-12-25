Pakistan legend Rashid Latif uses ‘white supremacy’ to describe Test team of the decade

Rashid Latif: “White supremacy, only Virat belongs to [the] subcontinent”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif used the words “white supremacy” to describe cricket.com.au’s Test team of the decade.

Latif made the shocking accusation after India captain Virat Kohli was the only subcontinent player included in the side.

“White supremacy, only Virat belongs to [the] subcontinent,” Latif said on Twitter.

Not a single Pakistan player featured in cricket.com.au’s Test team of the decade or the one put forth by Fox Cricket.

However, Fox Cricket’s Test team of the decade featured more subcontinent players, including India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara and Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.

