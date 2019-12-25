Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir believes that opening batsman Abid Ali’s hard work in domestic cricket paid off during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid made his Test debut in the two-Test series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

what a great performance after getting out cheaply in first inng,bowling was standout in both inngs,well done team green.@AbidAli_Real hard work in domestic crckt is paying off,credit to @TheRealPCB on successful series at home after ten years — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) December 23, 2019

“What a great performance after getting out cheaply in [the] first innings, bowling was [the] standout in both innings, well done team green,” Tanvir said on Twitter. Abid Ali’s hard work in domestic cricket is paying off, credit to Pakistan on [a] successful series at home after ten years.”

