Pakistan opener Abid Ali has revealed that he kept “working hard…believing in myself and remaining positive” before he was finally rewarded with a call-up to the Test team.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“All the hard work at domestic level has been rewarded. A home Test series after ten years, could not have been more proud. I keep working hard, keep believing in myself and remaining positive,” Abid was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “Of course there was pressure but we approached it positively with help from the team management and thanks to the crowd that turned up to support us.”

