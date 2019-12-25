Which Pakistan player has Kamran Akmal congratulated?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal congratulated Naseem Shah on his maiden five-wicket haul in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

He accomplished the feat on the final day of the second Test, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the two-Test series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

congratulations to team Pakistan @TheRealPCB great victory #PAKvsSL & sepical congrats @iNaseemShah for his career’s first 5 Wicket haul.Amazing stuff by everyone.👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oB1ICKowGM — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) December 23, 2019

“Congratulations to team Pakistan, great victory and special congrats [to] Naseem Shah for his career first five-wicket haul. Amazing stuff by everyone,” Akmal said on Twitter.

