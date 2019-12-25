Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Rumman Raees believes that fellow seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are “great prospects”.

Rumman’s comments come after Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71, but also made history in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

The 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

Alhumdullilah historic win for Pakistan! So happy for these two. Two great prospects In Sha ALLAH. #PakistanZindabad #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/zFeujif8Iz — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) December 23, 2019

“Alhumdullilah historic win for Pakistan! So happy for these two. Two great prospects In Sha ALLAH,” Rumman said on Twitter.

