Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that Pakistan are no closer to playing a bilateral series against India.

The two countries have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a three-match ODI series from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only met in major cricket tournaments like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Despite this, Wasim noted that the PCB will “keep dialogue options open with [the] BCCI”.

“We can’t do anything about India right now, we will keep dialogue options open with [the] BCCI,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “Ultimately, they need permission from the government, so our focus is on teams we can play but we never lose hope, we hope one day we’ll play India again whether it’s at a neutral venue or Pakistan but at the moment it’s out of our control.”

