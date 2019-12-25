Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been banned from bowling in competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his bowling action was deemed illegal.

Hafeez’s action was reported while he was representing Middlesex in their Vitality Blast T20 match against Somerset at Taunton on August 30, 2019.

Following this, he underwent a test at Loughborough University, which found that his elbow extension surpassed the 15-degree limit.

While Hafeez accepted the Bowling Review Group’s findings, he said he is determined to undergo another bowling test to prove that his action is legal in order to play in ECB tournaments again.

“I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action,” Hafeez said in a statement on Middlesex’s website. “Despite identifying procedural testing flaws, which have been accepted by the review committee, as well as realising the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings.

“As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events.”

