Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that he has been really impressed with pace bowler Naseem Shah.

Azhar’s comments come after the 16-year-old dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to become the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

He accomplished the feat on the final day of the second Test, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, Naseem ended up finishing with seven wickets in the two-Test series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

Great character shown by team PAKISTAN – getting bold out early in the first innings but putting a huge total in the second – fabulous win & a special Performance by the young speedster @iNaseemShah on his first five wicket haul – well done young man! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 23, 2019

“Great character shown by team Pakistan – getting [bowled] out early in the first innings but putting [up] a huge total in the second – fabulous win and a special performance by the young speedster Naseem Shah on his first five-wicket haul – well done young man!” Azhar said on Twitter.

