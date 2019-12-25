Which Pakistan legend has called Abid Ali a ‘special batsman’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called opener Abid Ali a “special batsman” following his superb performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

Congratulations @AzharAli_ and co for series win after 10 years at home . Naseem Shah , Shaheen Afridi , Shan , Babar and special batsman Abid Ali excellent performances, Hope will continue against Bangladesh 👍🏏@TheRealPCB — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 23, 2019

“Congratulation Azhar Ali and company for [the] series win after 10 years at home. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan (Masood), Babar (Azam) and special batsman Abid Ali [had] excellent performances. Hope [this] will continue against Bangladesh,” Latif said on Twitter.

