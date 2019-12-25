Which Pakistan legend has called Abid Ali a ‘special batsman’?

Rashid Latif has called Abid Ali a special batsman

Rashid Latif: “Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan (Masood), Babar (Azam) and special batsman Abid Ali [had] excellent performances”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called opener Abid Ali a “special batsman” following his superb performance in the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abid made his Test debut in the recently concluded two-Test series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, the 32-year-old, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“Congratulation Azhar Ali and company for [the] series win after 10 years at home. Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan (Masood), Babar (Azam) and special batsman Abid Ali [had] excellent performances. Hope [this] will continue against Bangladesh,” Latif said on Twitter.

