Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that legendary New Zealand seamer Shane Bond inspired him to become a fast bowler.

Naseem’s revelation comes after he became the youngest pace bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

The 16-year-old accomplished the feat on the final day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Naseem dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya and Vishwa Fernando as Pakistan won the second Test by 263 runs.

He ended up finishing with seven wickets in the two-Test series at an average of at an average of 27.71.

“I also saw the bowling of Shoaib bhai (Shoaib Akhtar), Waqar bhai (Waqar Younis), Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram). I really liked Shane Bond’s bowling and action so I got the desire to bowl fast and I started,” Naseem was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

