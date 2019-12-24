Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has warned that opener Abid Ali needs to “stay one step ahead of the game” in order to keep being successful.

Aamer added that Abid needs to “get over the euphoria of his current success” in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old made his Test debut in the series and had a debut to remember as he scored an unbeaten 109 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which put him in the record books as the first player in history to score a hundred on their ODI and Test debut.

He followed that up with scores of 38 and a career-best 174 in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Overall, Abid, who was named Man of the Match in the second Test and Man of the Series, ended the series as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 321 runs at an average of 160.50.

“What a breath of fresh air Abid Ali has been for Pakistan but at this point I will sound a note of warning and say that sooner or later, he will be worked out by the opposition,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “But he will need to stay one step ahead of the game and change his game accordingly.

“I have no doubt that he has the temperament and the skill as he showed with the two centuries he scored in the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, what he has to do now is get over the euphoria of his current success and be truthful to himself.

“He needs to ask himself about what areas he should improve upon. If he can do that sort of self-appraisal, then the technique and temperament he has will take him a long way forward.”

