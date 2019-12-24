Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that Babar Azam is a “player who we are seeing evolve into a fine batsman in front of our eyes”.

Aamer’s comments come after Azam was Pakistan’s second-highest run-scorer with 262 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 262 in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Azam thus played an instrumental role in leading Pakistan to their first Test series win home soil after 13 years.

“To me Babar Azam is a great example of a player who we are seeing evolve into a fine batsman in front of our eyes,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “He keeps on improving and learning every time he plays but what I would like him to do is to figure out a way of going out there and staying longer at the wicket, all the while not sacrificing his urge to attack the bowlers. I feel that in time he will learn more of those skills and get better at it.”

