Aamer Sohail reveals which two Pakistan players have very bright futures

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah have very bright futures ahead of them.

Aamer’s comments come after Afridi was the most successful Pakistan bowler in the recently concluded two-Test series against Sri Lanka with eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

Naseem, meanwhile, finished with seven wickets at an average of 27.71.

However, the 16-year-old did make history in the second Test in Karachi, which Pakistan won by 263 runs, at he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-for in Test cricket.

“I was really impressed with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s attitude and the rate of his skill development is excellent as well,” Aamer wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “I note that he has developed the art of bringing the ball back into the right-handed batsman which for a left-armer is a pretty handy skill to have.

“As for Naseem Shah, we saw what he could do with the ball in Karachi, but I believe that some focus needs to be made on his bowling action. If he can improve his action, he can become a much more effective bowler in the future.

“Generally speaking, we need fast bowlers who can swing the ball in the air, and I believe that these are skills that need to be developed by these two fast bowlers to compete in any sort of conditions around the world and this is where Waqar Younis’s help will be vital.”

