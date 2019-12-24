Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the national team should look to India for inspiration on how to be a successful cricketing nation.

India have been in red-hot form and most recently beat the West Indies 2-1 in both a Twenty20 and ODI series.

Pakistan triumphed 1-0 in their most recent assignment, which was a historic Test series against Sri Lanka that marked the return of Test cricket to Pakistan after 10 years.

Their victory was also their first Test series win on home soil after 13 years.

However, prior to that, Pakistan lost 2-0 to Australia in a Test series and 2-0 in a Twenty20 series.

They were also whitewashed 3-0 by a second-string Sri Lanka side in a Twenty20 series in Pakistan. However, prior to that, they beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the ODI series.

“I have seen India evolve. Pakistan had a forte of playing aggressive cricket, we did not use to be timid. We used to be aggressive and be up for the fight,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Let’s compare our skipper to India’s skipper. Both Misbah and Azhar should come up with ways to make Pakistan’s team better. The roadmap should be to get better than Virat Kohli’s side.”

